Cortes Campers bags $1.5M purchase order from outback RV of Texas
May 02, 2022 9:14 AM ETUS Lighting Group, Inc. (USLG)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Cortes Campers, a wholly-owned subsidiary of US Lighting Group (OTCPK:USLG +32.5%) received an initial purchase order worth $1.5M from Outback RV, its new dealer in Denton, Texas.
- Camper deliveries to Texas are expected to start during the H2 2022.
- Cortes Campers manufactures a 100% molded fiberglass 17-ft RV travel trailer and sells it through a dealer network to the RV marketplace nationwide.
- "Having a dealer in Texas allows us to expand our Cortes brand to the South-Central part of the United States, where we see a great deal of demand. Since December 2021, we have received $6.8 million in purchase orders from our Cortes Campers dealers in North America and we believe there are many more opportunities for growth going forward." said Anthony Corpora, CEO and President.