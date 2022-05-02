Cortes Campers bags $1.5M purchase order from outback RV of Texas

May 02, 2022 9:14 AM ETUS Lighting Group, Inc. (USLG)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
  • Cortes Campers, a wholly-owned subsidiary of US Lighting Group (OTCPK:USLG +32.5%) received an initial purchase order worth $1.5M from Outback RV, its new dealer in Denton, Texas.
  • Camper deliveries to Texas are expected to start during the H2 2022.
  • Cortes Campers manufactures a 100% molded fiberglass 17-ft RV travel trailer and sells it through a dealer network to the RV marketplace nationwide.
  • "Having a dealer in Texas allows us to expand our Cortes brand to the South-Central part of the United States, where we see a great deal of demand. Since December 2021, we have received $6.8 million in purchase orders from our Cortes Campers dealers in North America and we believe there are many more opportunities for growth going forward." said Anthony Corpora, CEO and President.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.