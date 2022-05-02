Apple Music comes to Roku platform
May 02, 2022 9:14 AM ETRoku, Inc. (ROKU), AAPLBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) has added Apple Music (NASDAQ:AAPL) to its platform, allowing the latter's customers to stream the service on any Roku device.
- That means starting today users can reach the 90 million-plus songs on the Apple Music app, with current Apple Music subscribers able to access the app using their existing log-in credentials. The app will be available to download later today, Roku says.
- The Apple Music app also lets users watch music videos in 4K on compatible devices.
- Roku users can sign up for Apple Music through the Roku channel store for a 1-month free trial, the company says, after which plans are available to purchase starting at $9.99/month.
- Premarket: ROKU +0.4%; AAPL -0.1%.