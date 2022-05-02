EU Russia oil embargo details could come as soon as Tuesday
- Germany's Foreign Minister said Sunday that her country wants a phased-in oil embargo on Russia.
- The statement confirms rumors from last week that Germany is no longer a hold out on EU-wide Russian oil import restrictions.
- Europe's sixth sanctions package is likely to be released Tuesday, and include further details on the embargo.
- All 27 EU member states would need to approve the sanctions, and Hungary remains a potential holdout; though sources cited by the Wall Street Journal indicate the bloc is discussing ways to help Hungary manage oil supplies without flows from Russia.
- With ~1mb/d of oil supply (USO) (XLE) likely removed from global markets in an EU embargo, analysts are sure to focus on timing details related to any oil embargo language included in Tuesday's EU release.