Vaxxinity vaccine UB-311 to treat Alzheimer's gets FDA fast track status
May 02, 2022 9:19 AM ETVaxxinity, Inc. (VAXX)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor1 Comment
- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted fast track designation to Vaxxinity's (NASDAQ:VAXX) anti-amyloid beta immunotherapeutic vaccine UB-311 to treat Alzheimer’s disease.
- "Because our vaccine approach allows for more convenient administration and broad access, UB-311 is positioned to potentially lead a paradigm shift in the treatment, and even prevention, of Alzheimer's," said Vaxxinity CEO Mei Mei Hu.
- The company's stock is trading lower premarket May 2 (-6.83% to $6.47).
- On April 29, Vaxxinity's stock recorded the biggest intraday gain since its IPO late last year after the company's top executives disclosed multiple insider purchases.