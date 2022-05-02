Vaxxinity vaccine UB-311 to treat Alzheimer's gets FDA fast track status

May 02, 2022

  • The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted fast track designation to Vaxxinity's (NASDAQ:VAXX) anti-amyloid beta immunotherapeutic vaccine UB-311 to treat Alzheimer’s disease.
  • "Because our vaccine approach allows for more convenient administration and broad access, UB-311 is positioned to potentially lead a paradigm shift in the treatment, and even prevention, of Alzheimer's," said Vaxxinity CEO Mei Mei Hu.
  • The company's stock is trading lower premarket May 2 (-6.83% to $6.47).
  • On April 29, Vaxxinity's stock recorded the biggest intraday gain since its IPO late last year after the company's top executives disclosed multiple insider purchases.
