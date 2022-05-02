Rekor Systems' Intelligent Infrastructure Solutions chosen for AWS Partner Network
May 02, 2022 9:18 AM ETRekor Systems, Inc. (REKR)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) announced availability of its cloud-based Transportation Management Platform within the Amazon Web Services Partner Network (APN).
- The Platform has been certified as well-architected to function in a cloud-based environment; APN is a global community of partners who leverage AWS to build solutions and services for customers.
- The company has joined the AWS Public Sector Partner Program which helps companies grow their business through alignment with AWS public sector sales, marketing, funding, capture, and proposal teams.
- "Extending the reach and availability of our offerings through AWS will allow us to further strengthen our platform by gaining access to more data points and feeds, enhancing our AI, and increasing the benefit of Rekor's solution suite to the community," president David Desharnais commented.
- Rekor expects several more of its applications to gain APN certification within the next month.
- Shares trading 1.5% down premarket.