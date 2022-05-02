Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) on Monday named Eric Carre as its new CFO, replacing Lance Loeffler, who will assume the role of senior VP of the company’s Middle East North Africa region.

Carre had been executive VP of global business lines and chief health, safety and environment officer, after spending more than 30 years with the company.

Loeffler has served as Halliburton's (HAL) CFO since late 2018; he joined the company in 2014.

A solid Q1 suggests Halliburton's (HAL) recovery is in full swing, Daniel Jones writes in a bullish analysis published recently on Seeking Alpha.