MoneyGram says not aware of any other state probes into CFPB allegations
May 02, 2022 9:33 AM ETMoneyGram International, Inc. (MGI)By: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor1 Comment
- MoneyGram (NASDAQ:MGI), which is agreed to be sold to Madison Dearborn in February, said it's not aware that any other states may be investigating the company after the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau and the New York Attorney sued earlier this month over remittance transfers.
- MoneyGram (MGI) said it proactively notified each of its state regulators about the CFPB case after it was disclosed, according to a statement. The MGI comments came after a report last week that other states may be looking into the allegations.
- To date, only the Banking Division of the NYDFS has contacted MGI with questions about the CFPB case, according to MoneyGram.
- MoneyGram also called statements made over the past week by CFPB Director Rohit Chopra "false, inflammatory and misleading." MGI said it had never before been subject to any enforcement action by the CFPB before the recent lawsuit, nor had MoneyGram ever been publicly accused of violating any of the laws or regulations under the CFPB's purview.
- MoneyGram said it still expects its planned sale to Madison Dearborn to close sometime in Q4.
- Earlier, MoneyGram (MGI) COO Hilary Jackson resigned.