Blue Apron receives $70.5M planned capital infusion through debt & equity financings
May 02, 2022 9:34 AM ETBlue Apron Holdings, Inc. (APRN)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) announced that it plans to use the proceeds to pay off its existing term loan, and for general corporate purposes to stay focused on its long-term sustainable growth plan and to continue to execute on its turnaround strategies.
- The company entered into agreements for a new $40M private placement investment by RJB Partners, affiliate of Joseph N. Sanberg, a long-time investor in the company and a leading investor in climate positive companies.
- Also, it entered into a $500K private placement investment by Blue Apron’s President and CEO Linda Findley.
- It plans to refinance its existing debt with $30M of senior secured notes issued to clients of Allianz Global Investors—which will be used to pay off its current debt facility—and extend debt maturity to 2027.
- Under equity purchase agreements terms, Long Live Bruce, an affiliate of Joseph N. Sanberg, purchased 1.67M shares of Class A common stock and Findley purchased 41,666 shares of Class A common stock, in each case, at a purchase price of $12/share.
- The remaining $20M investment from RJB Partners also to be made at $12/share, is expected to close on May 30, 2022.
- In premarket trade, the stock gained 28%.