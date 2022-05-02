Veru gains after FDA grants pre-emergency use nod meeting date for COVID drug sabizabulin
May 02, 2022 9:35 AM ETVeru Inc. (VERU)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) stock has added 6.2% to $12.44 in Monday early trading, after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) set a pre-emergency use authorization meeting on May 10 to consider the company's positive phase 3 COVID-19 study for sabizabulin.
- Last month, Veru had announced positive results from the phase 3 trial of its investigational therapy sabizabulin as a treatment for COVID-19 patients who are at high risk of developing acute respiratory distress syndrome.
- An independent data monitoring committee had recommended stopping the trial early due to evidence of efficacy.
- “We want to keep our investors informed of the important steps as we proceed through the EUA process. We appreciate FDA’s actions to expedite this process as COVID-19 cases are on the rise again,” said Veru CEO Mitchell S. Steiner on Monday.
- Up to Friday's close, shares of Veru have nearly doubled YTD.