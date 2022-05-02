Apple gets in EU crosshairs over its mobile-payment service practices

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) is facing the ire of European Union regulators who have charged the company with abusing its position in online payments regarding its Apple Pay contactless payment services.

At issue is Apple (AAPL) placing restrictions on how mobile-app developers can offer payment options on apps offered through Apple's App Store. According to the Wall Street Journal, the European Commission, which acts as the enforcement agency for the EU, has taken issue with Apple (AAPL) choosing to keep mobile wallet app developers from gaining access to payment hardware and software for use on Apple (AAPL) devices, and forcing those developers to use Apple Pay.

Should Apple (AAPL) be found in violation of EU anti-competition guidelines, the company could face fines that would be tied to the amounts it charges for its Apple Pay digital wallet offerings.

According to the Journal, Apple (AAPL) said that it would continue to work with the EC "to ensure European consumers have access to the payment option of their choice in a safe and secure environment."

Separately, on Monday, Roku (ROKU) said it is adding Apple Music to its streaming TV platform, which will allow Apple Music subscribers to access the service, and their music playlists, across all Roku (ROKU) devices.