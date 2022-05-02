Silk Road Medical says FDA expanded approval for stent system
May 02, 2022 9:40 AM ETSilk Road Medical, Inc (SILK)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- Medical device company, Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) announced on Monday that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) expanded the approval for its Enroute stent to include patients who are at standard risk for adverse events from carotid endarterectomy (CEA).
- Previously, the Enroute stent was indicated only for patients who are at high risk of complications from more invasive surgical procedures based on certain anatomic or physiological criteria.
- “This label expansion levels a playing field once dominated by open surgical techniques, allowing an expanded number of patients and physicians access to the benefits of a less invasive treatment option,” said Erica Rogers, Chief Executive of Silk Road (SILK).
- In February, posting a quarterly revenue beat with its 4Q 2021 financials, Silk Road (SILK) projected $126 million – $132 million revenue for 2022.