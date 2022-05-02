Denali to get $40M as partner Sanofi begins dosing in mid-stage study of ALS drug
- Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) said its partner Sanofi (SNY) began dosing in a phase 2 of SAR443820 (DNL788) in individuals with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).
- Under the collaboration agreement, South San Francisco, Calif.-based Denali will receive $40M as milestone payment from France's Sanofi for starting the phase 2 trial, called HIMALAYA, which will evaluate the drug in ~260 adults with ALS.
- "We are very encouraged by the results from the Phase 1 trial of SAR443820 in healthy volunteers in which robust target engagement was demonstrated at doses that were generally well tolerated. Based on these results, we are excited to start the HIMALAYA Phase 2 ALS study and look forward to working with Denali and the ALS community to advance the development of this novel investigational therapy," said Nazem Atassi, Sanofi's Global Head of Early Neuro Development.
- ALS is a nervous system disorder affecting the brain and spinal cord which then leads to loss of muscle control.