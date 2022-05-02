Cumulus Media promotes Philips to chief content officer
May 02, 2022 9:46 AM ETCumulus Media Inc. (CMLS)By: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor
- Radio company Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) has promoted Brian Philips to be its chief content officer.
- He's been executive VP, Content and Audience, since 2019. Now he'll take over all content responsibility across Cumulus platforms.
- Prior to joining Cumulus Media, Philips had spent more than 15 years leading radio programming at a number of major-market stations, including Cumulus' own WNNX-FM and WWWQ-FM (Atlanta) and KPLX-FM (Dallas-Fort Worth).
- Cumulus delivers its content through 406 owned and operated radio stations across 86 markets.
- The stock is up 1.7% early Monday.