April PMI Manufacturing marginally lower from prior month, at 7-month high levels
May 02, 2022 9:46 AM ETBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor1 Comment
- April PMI Manufacturing Index: 59.2 vs 59.7 (flash estimate) in prior month and 58.8 in March.
- Quicker expansion in output, a softer deterioration in vendor performance and a series-record rise in pre-production inventories led to the growth.
- Firms continued to hire additional staff to ease pressure on capacity, as backlogs of work rose at the slowest pace since February 2021.
- New orders increased at a marked pace at the start of Q2 and at a rate broadly in line with that seen in March.
- New export orders grew at the fastest rate for almost a year.
- "Both input cost and selling price inflation surged higher, the latter accelerating to a near-record rate, as firms faced rising energy prices, ongoing supplier-driven price hikes amid strained supply chains, and rising wage costs," chief business economist Chris Williamson commented.