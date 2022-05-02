April PMI Manufacturing marginally lower from prior month, at 7-month high levels

May 02, 2022

Handheld

bc173/E+ via Getty Images

  • April PMI Manufacturing Index: 59.2 vs 59.7 (flash estimate) in prior month and 58.8 in March.
  • Quicker expansion in output, a softer deterioration in vendor performance and a series-record rise in pre-production inventories led to the growth.
  • Firms continued to hire additional staff to ease pressure on capacity, as backlogs of work rose at the slowest pace since February 2021.
  • New orders increased at a marked pace at the start of Q2 and at a rate broadly in line with that seen in March.
  • New export orders grew at the fastest rate for almost a year.
  • "Both input cost and selling price inflation surged higher, the latter accelerating to a near-record rate, as firms faced rising energy prices, ongoing supplier-driven price hikes amid strained supply chains, and rising wage costs," chief business economist Chris Williamson commented.
