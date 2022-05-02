Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) shares are dipping more than 8% in Monday morning trading as the company reiterated full-year adjusted net revenue guidance.

Still, the company lifted its forecast for 2022 adjusted operating margin by up to 125 basis points (up to 175 basis points excluding acquisitions), compared with an increase of up to 100 basis points (up to 150 basis points excluding acquisitions) in the prior view.

Meanwhile, its adjusted EPS of $2.07 topped the average analyst consensus of $2.04 and jumped from $1.82 in Q1 2021. But adjusted net revenue of $1.95B matched the consensus and increased from $1.8B in the year-ago period.

“We achieved high-single-digit adjusted net revenue growth, adjusted operating margin expansion and mid-teens adjusted earnings per share growth driven by consistent execution of our technology-enabled strategy," said Paul Todd, CFO and senior executive vice president.

Q1 operating income of $802.5M vs. $735.12M in Q1 a year ago.

Its Merchant Solutions segment booked adjusted revenues of $1.34B in Q1, up from $1.15B in Q1 2021.

Global Payments' (GPN) Issuer Solutions unit adjusted revenue of $442.5M in Q1 increased slightly from $439.4M in the year-ago quarter.

