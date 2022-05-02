Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) is once again adding to its menu options.

The company announced on Monday that consumers in Denver, Indianapolis, and Orange Country, California will be able to sample garlic guajillo steak in their bowls and burritos starting Tuesday. In total, 102 locations will carry the new product.

The new option builds upon recent releases of smoked brisket and pollo asado meat offerings, both of which were cited as big hits in the company’s latest earnings call. The chain has also experimented with plant-based chorizo, indicating an appetite to reconfigure the menu.

"Menu innovation is an ongoing priority at Chipotle, and we are always looking for new flavors to give our fans new ways to Chipotle,” Chief Marketing Officer Chris Brandt said in a statement.

Elsewhere, the company announced a $0 delivery fee nationwide through May 6 as a Cinco de Mayo promotion. The promotion is aimed at increasing interest in digital and delivery options which were cited as growth drivers in an April 26 earnings call.

