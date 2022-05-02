Hollysys Automation says CEO recently purchased 1M shares

The concept of the word M&A on cubes on a beautiful green background

Zhanna Hapanovich/iStock via Getty Images

  • Hollysys Automation (NASDAQ:HOLI) said it's CEO Changli Wang recently purchased 1.06 million shares in the open market.
  • Wang, who returned as head of the company in January, is part of the Emerald Consortium, which offered to buy the company for $23/share in the summer.
  • In March Bloomberg reported that Beijing Infrastructure was said to be considering an offer that would value Hollysys Automation (HOLI) at as much as $1.9B. Beijing Infrastructure, the state-owned operator of Beijing's railway and subway, has had preliminary talks about a takeover of HOLI.
  • The latest disclosure about Wang's share purchase comes as Hollysys (HOLI) has received a few different takeover offers in the past year or so including a $25/share offer in late January from a consortium led by Recco Control Technology and Dazheng Group (Hong Kong) Investment.
  • See from Friday, HollySys Automation Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.30 misses by $0.33, revenue of $155.71M.
