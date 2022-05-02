MGM Resorts gains after striking deal to boost European digital presence

MGM Resorts International MGM traded higher on Monday after the casino operator offered to buy Sweden's LeoVegas for $607M in a move that could dramatically boost its digital gaming presence in Europe.

MGM (NYSE:MGM) wants to expand its online wagering presence globally and expects an immediate accretive benefit to EPS and cash flow from the LeoVegas play.

Jefferies analyst David Katz said the LeoVegas announcement is consistent with the firm's view that MGM would use its capital resources to acquire growth. Katz observed that growth in mobile is more attractive than most land-based opportunities.

"Moreover, this does not preclude MGM from pursuing additional growth should opportunities present themselves."

It was also noted MGM made an attempt to acquire Entain in 2021. The thinking is that LeoVegas could be a global play on digital while BetMGM is positioned to take advantage of the U.S. market.

MGM Resorts (MGM) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results and hold a conference call after the market closes on Monday. Read the full MGM earnings preview.