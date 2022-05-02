ISM Manufacturing his lowest in nearly two years as supply chain issues persist

  • April ISM Manufacturing: 55.4 vs. 57.6 expected and 57.1 in March. This is the lowest print since July 2020.
  • New orders: 53.5 vs. 53.8
  • Employment: 50.9 vs. 56.3
  • Prices: 84.6 vs. 87.1
  • Inventories: 51.6 vs. 55.5
  • Production: 53.6 vs. 54.5
  • Supplier Deliveries: 67.2 vs. 65.4
  • "The U.S. manufacturing sector remains in a demand-driven, supply chain-constrained environment," said Timothy R. Fiore, chair of the Institute of Supply Management. "In April, progress slowed in solving labor shortage problems at all tiers of the supply chain."
  • Overall, supply chain and pricing issues continue to be panelists' biggest concerns, Fiore added.
  • Earlier, PMI Manufacturing slipped M/M in April.
