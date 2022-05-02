Construction spending growth flattens in March

  • March Construction Spending: +0.1% M/M to $1,730.5B vs. +0.8% consensus and +0.5% prior.
  • Construction spending: +11.7% Y/Y vs. +11.2% prior.
  • During the first quarter of 2022, construction spending amounted to $376.6B, up 12% from the same period in 2021. Note that the monthly figure is a seasonally adjusted annual rate.
  • Private construction spending +0.2% to $1,379.7B above the revised February estimate of $1,376.9B.
  • Public construction spending of $350.8B +0.2% vs. the revised February estimate of $351.7B.
  • In other U.S. economic news, April PMI Manufacturing marginally lower from prior month
