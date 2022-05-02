Warren Buffett says he took a $600M bite of Apple in 2022's first quarter

It's no secret that Warren Buffett really likes Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL). After all, the Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A) (NYSE:BRK.B) chairman has made Apple (AAPL) the biggest holding in his company's investment portfolio, as Berkshire (BRK.A), (BRK.B) owns about $159 billion worth of Apple (AAPL) stock.

And during the first quarter of this year, Buffett opened up his wallet to buy even more Apple (AAPL) stock--$600 million worth, in fact.

Buffett disclosed his latest Apple (AAPL) purchases in an interview with CNBC on Sunday following Berkshire's (BRK.A), (BRK.B) annual shareholders meeting.

And if it weren't for Apple's (AAPL) stock price going back up during the quarter, Buffett said he would have bought even more of the company's shares. Buffett told CNBC that when Apple's (AAPL) shares began heading north, "I stopped [buying]. Otherwise, who knows how much we would have bought?"

Apple (AAPL) shares touched a first-quarter low of $150.10 on March 14 before heading back north. On the whole, 2022 has been a rough one for Apple (AAPL) shareholders, as the company's shares have given up 12% since the start of the year.

On Monday, Roku (ROKU) said it will begin offering the Apple Music service on its streaming TV devices and platforms.