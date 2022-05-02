Newly public SoundHound AI stock rockets 35%

May 02, 2022 10:13 AM ETSOUNBy: Val Kennedy, SA News Editor

SoundHound AI (SOUN), which went public last week through a merger with SPAC Archimedes Tech, saw its stock rocket 35% in early trading Monday.

Shares of the voice AI platform opened at $12.20, climbing to a high of $12.38 before dipping to $8.04. The stock last changed hands at $8.77, up 35%, at approximately 10:10 a.m. ET.

SoundHound made its market debut on April 27, with shares falling 7% to close at $7.50. Archimedes stock closed at $8.10 on Wednesday, the last session before the merger. The stock fell around 15% on Friday.

SoundHound has developed a voice AI platform that allows customers to interact with products through speech. The company’s clients include Hyundai, Mercedes-Benz, Pandora, Deutsche Telekom, Snap, Vizio, Kia and Stellantis.

Archimedes and SoundHound announced plans to combine in November through a deal that valued SoundHound with a pro forma enterprise value of around $2.1B.

