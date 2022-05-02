Dividend ETFs become a beacon of hope as major averages hover near YTD lows

Investors remain wary over the condition of the financial markets, as Wall Street watches the S&P 500 (SP500), Dow Jones (DJI), and Nasdaq (COMP.IND) trade near year-to-date lows. While markets remain under pressure, dividend ETFs have become a beacon for market players in the uncertain market.

On the year the S&P 500 is -13.5%, Dow is 9.7%, and the Nasdaq is -21.6%, but the iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) remains in the green, avoiding losses in 2022 as the exchange traded fund is +0.7%.

DVY aims to offer investors access to 100 broad-cap U.S. stocks with a consistent 5-year track record history of paying dividends. Additionally, DVY is extremely liquid with $21.62B assets under its belt and the fund sports a dividend yield of 3.04%.

Supporting DVY’s gains has been the ETFs top two holdings. Altria Group (MO) has advanced 16% on the year and ONEOK (OKE), has climbed 5.6% in 2022 so far. From a weighting stance, MO sits at 2.37% and OKE has a 2% stake in DVY.

While DVY is in the green during an overall down year for the broader averages, it's not the only dividend exchange traded fund to outperform the major benchmarks. Four other funds are as follows:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) -4.5% YTD, Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) -6.5% YTD, Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) -3.8% YTD, and the iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) -9.1% YTD.

Dividend yields: VYM 2.88%, SCHD 2.99%, SDY 2.71%, and DGRO 2.12%.

Moreover, see how DVY, VYM, SCHD, SDY, and DGRO fared against each other on a longer one-year performance period.