Therapeutic Solutions soars after launching phase 3 trial for treating COVID-19 lung damage
May 02, 2022 10:18 AM ETTherapeutic Solutions International, Inc. (TSOI)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor
- Therapeutic Solutions International (OTCPK:TSOI) stock has jumped 25.9% to $0.03 in Monday morning trade, after the micro-cap company launched a phase 3 trial to treat patients with COVID-19 associated lung damage using its JadiCell universal donor stem cell drug.
- The study will enroll 128 patients with COVID-19 related lung failure and will divide them into two groups - a JadiCell treatment group and a control group.
- The primary endpoint of the study is comparing the proportion of patients alive and free of respiratory failure at day 60 after treatment with JadiCells as compared to placebo.
- TSOI said in previous studies it had demonstrated the superior activity of JadiCell to other types of stem cells. JadiCell was shown to be 100% effective in saving the lives of COVID-19 patients under the age of 85 in a clinical trial with patients in the ICU on a ventilator.