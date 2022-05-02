Mercury Systems Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
May 02, 2022 5:35 PM ETMercury Systems, Inc. (MRCY)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.58 (-9.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $249.34M (-2.9% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, MRCY has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 9 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 9 downward.