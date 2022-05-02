Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE -5.4%) shares were crushed after a disappointing earnings release on Monday morning.

The Omaha, Nebraska-based ethanol fuel producer's EPS figures missed analyst expectations by a wide margin, ticking in at a loss $0.82 greater than estimated. The consolidated ethanol crush margin was reported at -$14.2 million, or -$0.07 per gallon, a stark reversal from $18.9 million, or $0.11 per gallon, in the year prior.

“Consolidated crush margin in the first quarter was largely driven by industry overproduction and excess inventories of ethanol, rail shipping delays at our plants as well as forward sales of distillers grains in a rising market,” CEO Todd Becker explained. “Our quarter was also impacted by fixed cost absorption as we completed our plant modernization and upgrade programs, and replaced the York bins that collapsed in late November.”

Shares fell over 5% shortly after the open on Monday as the margin pressure appeared to spook the market.

To be sure, Becker noted that modernization efforts are materializing and the company expects normalized production moving forward. Becker said these changes and stronger margin trends should improve results along with better market dynamics in fuel ethanol, corn pricing, and protein.

“We believe we are on track to deliver stronger results going forward as we begin to see the benefit of our modernization and transformation programs across the platform,” Becker said. “Low-carbon renewable corn oil continues to be in high demand from the rapidly expanding renewable diesel industry, supporting margin contributions from this valuable low-carbon feedstock.”

As such, margin improvement is expected in the coming quarters. Management indicated that ongoing improvements in protein production are particularly important in driving optimism.

On Monday, however, the market does not appear on board with the optimistic outlook from management.

Read more on Bank of America’s forecasts for agricultural stocks.