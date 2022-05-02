Stealth Bio slips as blindness trial fails to meet main goal

May 02, 2022 10:24 AM ETStealth BioTherapeutics Corp (MITO)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor

Macro shot of female eye, iris, cropped on black background, usable as creative background

Epiximages/iStock via Getty Images

  • Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO) is trading lower on Monday after the clinical-stage biotech said that its blindness therapy, elamipretide, did not meet the primary endpoint in a mid-stage trial for geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration.
  • The 176-patient ReCLAIM-2 trial was designed to evaluate elamipretide over 48 weeks in GA patients. According to its topline data, the placebo-controlled trial did not meet the primary endpoint of the mean change in low luminance visual acuity (LLVA) and GA progression, the company said.
  • Detailing results for a key secondary endpoint, Stealth (MITO) said that the elamipretide-treated patients indicated >15% improvement in LLVA with 2+ lines of vision at Week 48.
  • "The categorical improvement in LLVA is a potentially important finding for patients with GA….," the lead investigator of the study Jeffrey Heier, who is also a director at Ophthalmic Consultants of Boston said.
  • In March, Stealth (MITO) shares surged in reaction to the FDA’s orphan drug designation to elamipretide in Friedreich’s ataxia.
