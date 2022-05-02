Modest accretion to New Residential Investment Q1 earnings anticipated
May 02, 2022 10:25 AM ETNew Residential Investment Corp. (NRZ)By: Mary Christine Joy, SA News Editor3 Comments
- New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) Q1 consensus EPS estimate is $0.35 (+2.9% y/y) and consensus revenue estimate is $1.08B (-7.7% y/y).
- NRZ has a portfolio of mortgage servicing rights that is well-positioned to benefit from rising rates, and some analysts anticipate modest accretion to book value and earnings.
- The real estate investment trust is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results tomorrow, May 3, before market open.
- Over the last 2 years, NRZ has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revision and 8 downward revisions. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 2 downward revisions.
- The payout rate is likely to improve in 2022.
- Peer AGNC Investment's (AGNC) Q1 consensus EPS estimate is $0.64 and consensus revenue estimate is $320.25M (-39.3% y/y). AGNC will report today, after market close.