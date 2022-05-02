Acadia Healthcare Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
May 02, 2022 5:35 PM ETAcadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (ACHC)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.64 (+36.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $606.49M (+10.0% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, ACHC has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 1 downward.