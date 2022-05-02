Piper Sandler analyst R. Scott Siefers upgraded Comerica (NYSE:CMA) to Overweight from Neutral and downgraded KeyCorp (KEY) to Underweight from Neutral to reflect post-earnings thinking.

Overall, the analyst is "very surprised" at how quickly the market is shifting to a "late-stage psychology" for the sector, that has led to historically discounted price/earnings multiples.

"After just one rate hike and before we really see any of the quantitative benefits of higher rates for the group, the market has already attuned itself to what might come next," Siefers wrote in a note to clients Monday.

On Comerica (CMA), Siefers changed his tune after revisiting the bank's hedging strategy and expected impact in upcoming quarters. In addition, the bank's stock fell almost 10% since reporting its Q1 earnings. As a result of the hedging analysis, the analyst is increasing his EPS estimate fo4 2022 to $8.06 from $7.19 and 2023 estimate to $10.18 from $8.52.

"Given the likely ongoing 'ramp-up' in earnings expectations for this company, we believe the stock is too under-valued and investors should be willing at least to pay more for it today than the current price implies," Siefers wrote.

While Siefers thinks "very highly" of KeyCorp (KEY) and its management, "our sense is that the uncertainty around the degree of fee recovery that may be required to meet expectations could limit the stock, especially within the context of a macro-environment that seems only to be getting more uncertain."

Comerica (CMA) stock edges up 0.1% in midmorning trading and KeyCorp (KEY) is roughly flat.

The Overweight rating on Comerica (CMA) compares with the Quant rating of Hold and aligns with the average Wall Street rating of Buy.

The Underweight stance on KeyCorp (KEY) is more bearish than the Quant rating of Hold and clashes with the average Wall Street rating of Buy.

