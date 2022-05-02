Denny's Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
May 02, 2022 5:35 PM ETDenny's Corporation (DENN)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Denny's (NASDAQ:DENN) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.12 (+1100.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $102.13M (+26.7% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, DENN has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 6 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 5 downward.