KAR Auction Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
May 02, 2022 5:35 PM ETKAR Auction Services, Inc. (KAR)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- KAR Auction (NYSE:KAR) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.13 (-71.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $559.77M (-3.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, KAR has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 3 downward.