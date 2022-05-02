Ostin shares continue downward slide after rocketing 900% in market debut

Ostin Technology (OST) shares continued their descent Monday after soaring nearly 900% following their market debut last Wednesday.

Shares of OST opened at $3.28. The stock recently changed hands at $3.22, down 13%, at approximately 10:15 a.m. ET.

OST stock rocketed 892% following its $13.5M initial public offering on April 27. The stock abruptly shifted gears the next day, plunging 88%, and has spiraled downward since.

Incorporated in the Cayman Islands, OST is a supplier of display modules and polarizers in China. The company’s products are used in consumer electronics, outside LCD screens and automotive displays.

