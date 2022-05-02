RenaissanceRe Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
May 02, 2022 5:35 PM ETRenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (RNR)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $4.83 (+5266.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2B (+132.0% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, RNR has beaten EPS estimates 38% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward.