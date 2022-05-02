ProPetro Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
May 02, 2022 5:35 PM ETProPetro Holding Corp. (PUMP)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.07 (+135.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $273.81M (+69.6% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, PUMP has beaten EPS estimates 13% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 2 downward.