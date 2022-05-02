Varex Imaging Q2 2022 Earnings Preview
May 02, 2022 5:35 PM ETVarex Imaging Corporation (VREX)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.23 (-34.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $201.83M (-1.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, VREX has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward.