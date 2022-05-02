Bright Horizons Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
May 02, 2022 5:35 PM ETBright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (BFAM)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Bright Horizons (NYSE:BFAM) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.42 (+82.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $480.14M (+22.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, BFAM has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 7 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 1 downward.