Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) +0.3% in early trading Monday after reporting better than expected Q1 adjusted earnings while revenues surged 42% Y/Y to $13B, easily beating analyst estimates.

Q1 net income edged slightly lower to $1.3B, or $0.59/share, from $1.34B, or $0.61/share, in the year-earlier quarter, while revenues jumped to $13B from $9.16B but operating costs and expenses also surged, to $11.4B from $7.55B a year ago.

Crude oil pipeline transportation volume rose to 2.2M bbl/day from 1.9M bbl/day a year earlier. as volumes climbed on Enterprise Products' (EPD) Midland-to-ECHO pipeline and on its Permian Basin crude oil gathering systems that connect to its terminal in Midland, Texas.

Enterprise Products (EPD) also reported a 39% increase in crude volumes handled by its marine terminals to 796M bbl/day, and volumes transported via natural gas pipelines jumped 20% Y/Y to 16.4T British thermal units per day.

Q1 saw "mixed results across our business segments due to the widespread impacts of winter storms Uri and Viola, as well as downtime for planned maintenance at our PDH 1 facility and octane enhancement facility," co-CEO A.J. Teague said.

Enterprise Products (EPD) said it has $4.6B in projects under construction, including natural gas processing plants in the Midland and Delaware basins, a natural gas liquids fractionator in Texas and an expansion of its Acadian Gas System connecting gas production in Haynesville to LNG facilities in Louisiana.

Enterprise Products Partners' (EPD) price return has gained 18% YTD and 11% during the past year.