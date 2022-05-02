Alliance takes a break from shareholder returns, invests in EV charging

  • Alliance (NASDAQ:ARLP) shares are in the penalty box Monday, following an announced investment in electric vehicle charging business Francis Energy.
  • Shares have been on a run year to date, up 35%; however, prices fell ~4.5% Monday morning following the announced EV charging investment.
  • Francis Energy operates a network of EV charging stations across Oklahoma; the Company won grants to build infrastructure throughout Missouri and Kansas earlier in 2022.
  • Francis Energy peers ChargePoint (CHPT) and Blink (BLNK) have traded ~30% lower in 2022.
  • Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
  • Coal investors have been laser focused on management teams capitalizing on dislocated energy to return capital to shareholders; it's unclear if coal investors prefer Oklahoma EV charging exposure to cash dividends, but the Peabody (BTU) share price reaction to a solar investment earlier this year was tepid at best.
