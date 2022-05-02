BitNile mines 38.5 bitcoins in April, a 10% increase over prior month
May 02, 2022 10:45 AM ETBitNile Holdings, Inc. (NILE)RIOT, CORZ, BTC-USDBy: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor
- BitNile (NYSE:NILE) said Monday that is has self-mined 38.5 bitcoins (BTC-USD) in April, an increase of 10% over February.
- “Our mining ability has reached what we consider to be significant levels in Michigan as we continue to receive more machines every month," said BitNile Executive Chairman Milton "Todd" Ault, III.
- The company increased its number of miners in possession to more than 5K S19j Pro Antminers. Once they're fully installed at the Michigan data center, the miners will generate a combined processing power of ~500 petahashes per second.
- However, “due to logistical issues, the receipt of approximately 2,000 miners that was expected in April 2022 was delayed to early May 2022, said Joseph Spaziano, BitNile's CIO and head of Mining. At the end of May 2022, we expect to receive an additional 2,300 miners, which will bring our combined total miner count to approximately 9,300 machines,” he added.
- April's mining print may be a milestone for BitNile (NILE), but it still puts them near the bottom of the BTC mining spectrum. In March, Core Scientific (CORZ) produced 1,143 bitcoins (BTC-USD) and Riot Blockchain (RIOT) mined 511 bitcoins.
