Werner Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
May 02, 2022 5:35 PM ETWerner Enterprises, Inc. (WERN)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Werner (NASDAQ:WERN) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.87 (+27.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $754.14M (+22.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, WERN has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 0 downward.