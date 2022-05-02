Goldman Sachs trims credit exposure to Russia by 60% since year end

May 02, 2022 10:45 AM ETThe Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (GS)By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor

  • Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) has cut its total credit exposure to Russia to $260M in March, down from $650M at the end of 2021, the company said in regulatory filing late Friday.
  • Substantially all of its Russia credit exposure is from non-sovereign counterparties — $204 related to deposits and other receivables and $56M related to OTC derivatives.
  • Its total credit exposure to Ukrainian counterparties and borrowers and total market exposure relating to Ukrainian issuers wasn't material as of March 2022.
  • The overall direct financial impact to its Q1 net revenue from Russian and Ukrainian counterparties, borrowers, issuers, and related instruments was a net loss of ~$300M, Goldman (GS) said.
  • Previously (March 10), Goldman Sachs (GS) to be first Wall Street firm to close business in Russia
