What to look for in Paramount Global's Q1 Earnings?

May 02, 2022 10:46 AM ETParamount Global (PARA)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA

Paramount Studios Water Tower

mixmotive/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd, before market open.
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.52 (-65.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $7.39B (-0.3% Y/Y).
  • Last quarter, the stock took a dip, despite revenue surged 16% to $8B, beating expectations; Adjusted OIBDA fell by 73% Y/Y, though - to $147M.
  • The revenue surge was backed by subscription and advertising; added a record 9.4M global streaming subscribers.
  • More about last quarter and performance in company presentation.

