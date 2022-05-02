What to look for in Paramount Global's Q1 Earnings?
May 02, 2022 10:46 AM ETParamount Global (PARA)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.52 (-65.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $7.39B (-0.3% Y/Y).
- Last quarter, the stock took a dip, despite revenue surged 16% to $8B, beating expectations; Adjusted OIBDA fell by 73% Y/Y, though - to $147M.
- The revenue surge was backed by subscription and advertising; added a record 9.4M global streaming subscribers.
- More about last quarter and performance in company presentation.
- Contributor gives a Strong Buy rating and writes: 'Paramount Global: 13.86% Yielding Shares No Longer A Trap'
- Over the last 2 years, PARA has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 15 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 5 downward.
- Taking a look at comparative price performance against its peers over the last one year.