Blackbaud Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
May 02, 2022 5:35 PM ETBlackbaud, Inc. (BLKB)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.66 (-2.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $253.1M (+15.5% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, BLKB has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 0 downward.