Vaccine makers jump as Pfizer’s COVID-19 pill fails as preventative therapy

May 02, 2022 10:48 AM ETModerna, Inc. (MRNA)PFE, BNTX, NVAXBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor3 Comments

Row of Coronavirus vaccine flasks. Shallow depth of field.

-slav-/iStock via Getty Images

  • COVID-19 vaccine makers led by Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) are on the rise in the morning hours Monday after Pfizer (PFE) said that its COVID-19 antiviral pill Paxlovid did not meet the main goal in a Phase 2/3 trial designed to evaluate it in the prevention of infection. The vaccine maker is trading lower for the second straight session.
  • Moderna (MRNA). the second leading COVID-19 vaccine maker in the U.S. after Pfizer (PFE), is currently leading the S&P 500 with a gain of nearly 8%.
  • BioNTech (BNTX), the German partner of Pfizer (PFE) in COVID-19 vaccine development, is trading higher after four straight sessions of losses.
  • Other notable gainers include Novavax (NVAX), which has added more than 10% to post the best intraday gain since late January.
  • Last Friday, the FDA said that its vaccine experts would meet in June to review the company’s COVID-19 vaccine for use in adults.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.