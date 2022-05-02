Vaccine makers jump as Pfizer’s COVID-19 pill fails as preventative therapy
- COVID-19 vaccine makers led by Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) are on the rise in the morning hours Monday after Pfizer (PFE) said that its COVID-19 antiviral pill Paxlovid did not meet the main goal in a Phase 2/3 trial designed to evaluate it in the prevention of infection. The vaccine maker is trading lower for the second straight session.
- Moderna (MRNA). the second leading COVID-19 vaccine maker in the U.S. after Pfizer (PFE), is currently leading the S&P 500 with a gain of nearly 8%.
- BioNTech (BNTX), the German partner of Pfizer (PFE) in COVID-19 vaccine development, is trading higher after four straight sessions of losses.
- Other notable gainers include Novavax (NVAX), which has added more than 10% to post the best intraday gain since late January.
- Last Friday, the FDA said that its vaccine experts would meet in June to review the company’s COVID-19 vaccine for use in adults.