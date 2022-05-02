Rocky Brands Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
May 02, 2022 5:35 PM ETRocky Brands, Inc. (RCKY)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.99 (-16.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $138.27M (+57.7% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, RCKY has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 1 downward.