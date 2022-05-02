Hanover Insurance Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
May 02, 2022 5:45 PM ETThe Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (THG)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Hanover Insurance (NYSE:THG) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $3.07 (+84.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.24B (+3.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, THG has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward.