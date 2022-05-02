McDonald's is called a restaurant sector standout by Argus

Argus doubled down on its positive view on McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD -0.5%) as it pointed to the comparable sales strength for the chain across global markets.

Analyst John Staszak said during the current period of industry weakness, the firm prefers large restaurant chains like McDonald's that offer value menus, spend heavily on advertising, and have clean balance sheets.

The ongoing turnaround at MCD with strong digital, delivery, and drive-thru businesses is seen helping it to outlast a period of weak overall industry sales better than fast food peers.

Argus boosts its 2022 EPS forecast on MCD to $10.45 per share vs. $10.40 prior view and $9.82 consensus. The firm expects 2023 EPS of $11.50 per share vs. $10.80 consensus. The long-term earnings growth rate forecast is 10%.

On valuation: "MCD shares are trading at 24-times our revised 2022 EPS estimate and at 21.9-times our 2023 estimate. Based on our expectations for gains from restaurant refranchising, as well as benefits from delivery expansion, value menus, renovated restaurants, and the mobile order-and-pay system, we believe that a relatively high multiple is warranted."

Argus assigned a price target of $300, which works out to 28.7X the revised 2022 EPS estimate. A potential total return including the dividend payout of 21% is anticipated for investors from the current level.

