Argentum 47 acquires marketing firm Data Source UK
May 02, 2022 10:53 AM ETArgentum 47, Inc. (ARGQ)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Argentum 47(OTCPK:ARGQ) said Monday it acquired Data Source UK, an AI-driven sales and marketing firm.
- ARGQ acquired 100% of Data Source by way of management relinquishing personal right, title and interest in 40M shares of Argentum's series B preferred stock, ~4.4M shares of Argentum's series C preferred stock and 21.5M shares of Argentum's stock.
- Series B and C preferred stock and common stock constitute 51% of ARGQ's voting stock.
- Additional ARGQ shares will be issued to Data Source shareholders post-closing.
- Data Source is expected to acquire 600 new clients throughout 2022 and into 2023, many of which will be from its existing client base and from the companies that it will acquire.
- Its customer and revenue stream are expected to quadruple, and then grow organically at a steady rate from 2023.
- Prior to closing the transactions, Nicholas Tuke resigned as ARGQ's president, CEO and secretary. Peter Smith also quit as sole director of ARGQ.
- Alan Devlin was appointed as president, CEO and secretary, and Kieran Sweeney as chairman.