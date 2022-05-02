Is AMD's Q1 Earnings a buying opportunity amid the falling stock price coupled with strong expected earnings?
May 02, 2022 12:07 PM ETAdvanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Closing the earnings week, chip giant Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.92 (-3.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $5.58B (compared to $3.45B in year ago quarter).
- Quick look at company's growth levels compared to peers:
- Over the last 2 years, AMD has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 11 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 10 upward revisions and 0 downward.
- While rivals struggled with a tight chip supply market, AMD used that dynamic to grow its margins.
- Financial Outlook (Non-GAAP) provided by the company in its Q4 earnings call:
- AMD's stronger-than-expected showing was driven by the robust demand for its processors, which are used in a variety of facilities and devices ranging from data centers to computers to gaming consoles.
- Given AMD's move to the N5 TSMC node, when the next-generation EPYC server CPU Genoa hits the market in Q4, Raymond James' Chris Caso believes the technology gap between the two companies will widen further.
- AMD is also investing in long-term growth with some acquisitions - Pensando (April) and Xilinx (February); the companies are not directed at enhancing AMD's retail offerings; they are aimed at large corporations as AMD looks to push into higher-margin markets.
- In last week of April, Raymond James upgraded AMD to Strong Buy from outperform, citing several reasons, including an attractive valuation; it also adds several secular growth areas, a more muted cyclical exposure than other semiconductor stocks.
- Peer company Intel forecasted Q2 guidance which suggested a slowdown in the PC market.
- YTD, the stock lost 42% amid the tech sell-off driven by rising interest rates and thus presents a buying opportunity investors as investors are attracted by expected growth in Q1 earnings.
- With a Buy rating, SA Contributor Jonathan Weber recently wrote, "AMD: Be Greedy When Others Are Fearful" and SM Investor also with a Buy rating believes that AMD is a buy for the long term.
- Of the 39 Wall Street Analysts covering the stock, 19 have a Strong Buy while 16 have a Hold rating on the stock.